More than 4.2 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, state health officials said on Wednesday as they also reported one new COVID death and 93 virus cases. While COVID deaths and cases are now at record low levels of 1.6 daily deaths and 58 daily cases, statewide hospitalizations have ticked up in the last two days. There are now 110 COVID patients in hospitals across the state, up from the pandemic low of 94 patients last week.