Fireblocks faces lawsuit over deleted keys to $72M Ether wallet

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto-custody firm Fireblocks is facing legal action by a firm that claims it was locked out of its wallet containing a substantial amount in crypto assets. Crypto staking platform StakeHound claims that negligence by a Fireblocks employee resulted in tens of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets being lost without any backup available. Fireblocks is an Israeli-based company that provides custody services for businesses and which is working on speeding up digital transactions.

Forbes

Fireblocks CEO Denies Negligence In $75 Million Ether Loss

Fireblocks, a leading institutional crypto services provider, is accused of losing $75 million worth of ether by its client, Switzerland-based staking services firm, StakeHound. As a result, the Israel-based Fireblocks is being sued for alleged negligence, according to documents reportedly filed with the Tel Aviv District Court this week. Earlier reports claim Fireblocks failed to backup half of a key it was holding on behalf of StakeHound needed to access 38,178 staked ether (the native token of Ethereum).
Businesscryptonews.com

StakeHound Sues Fireblocks Over ETH 38K Staking Wound

DeFi company and major Ethereum (ETH) staking pool StakeHound has accused Fireblocks, a heavily-backed crypto custodian, of losing ETH 38,178 (USD 76m), which Fireblocks denies. StakeHound confirmed that after “attempts to resolve this issue with Fireblocks have unfortunately not been successful” “proceedings were issued out of the Israeli High Court''...
