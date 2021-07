Whether he’s in is a crime drama, science fiction, drama, or even comedy, Joel Kinnaman thrives while delivering an impressive level of authenticity. Not bad for a guy who after high school decided that he wanted to travel the world and paid for it by working three jobs. Kinnaman never sought out stardom at the beginning of his career. He was most concerned about finding a consistent job. It didn’t matter what role it was. He graduated from Malmo Theatre Academy in 2007 and started working at the Gothenburg City Theatre. Many credit his performance on stage in Crime and Punishment as his big breakout performance.