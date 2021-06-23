Cancel
Coinbase Verified Users Could Reach 70 Million in 2021

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase Verified Users Could Reach 70 Million in 2021. Coinbase crypto exchange could surpass 70 million users this year. The exchange started the year with just over 50 million users. The prediction is based on data analysis and fundamental factors. The number of Coinbase verified users could rise by 30%...

www.investing.com
Coinspeaker

Coinbase to Pay Users 4% on USDC Holdings

The current 4% yield announcement by Coinbase will be an equivalent of over 2,500% increase. Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has made an announcement that its clients can now earn a 4% interest on USDC. This will be necessitated by a product the company compared to a fiat-based savings account. In an article published on their website, Coinbase explained that the 4% interest a.k.a annual percentage yield (APY) could be earned when users lend their holding of the USDC, which is pegged to the dollar to control volatility.
3 Cryptos Coming to Coinbase That Could Be the Next Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is still the king of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, this crypto juggernaut’s valuation eclipses its peers, and likely will continue to for some time. However, crypto investors are always on the lookout for what could be the next Bitcoin. And a range of new options are increasingly popping up to meet this demand.
LinkedIn Breach Exposed Data of Over 700 Million Users

It’s déjà vu for LinkedIn as the site is experiencing its second mass data breach this year which reportedly affected around 700 million users. The data in the leak compromises about 92 percent of the site’s users and the breach data includes users’ full name, username/profile URL, genders, email, street addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, salaries and geolocation records. The user who breached LinkedIn is reportedly putting the leaked data up for sale on the dark web, which has posted up a sample of 1 million users.
LinkedIn: Hundreds of millions of user records are again offered for sale

The team from the RestorePrivacy platform discovered a post in a well-known hacker forum in which personal data from around 700 million – and thus from almost all – users of the LinkedIn network has been offered for sale since the beginning of last week. According to the RestorePrivacy blog,...
Grayscale adds Cardano to Digital Large Cap Fund after rebalancing

In a recent development, Grayscale Investments announced an adjustment to its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) to include Cardano (ADA) as the third-largest holding. Reflecting the growing demand for crypto investments, the fund’s portfolio was adjusted by selling existing components for fiat currency and reinvesting it in Charles...
Porter Airlines Reaches Agreement With Feds for $270.5 million

Airlines, Cruise Lines Boosting Tourism Restart Efforts in... Bill That Would Force US-Canada Border Reopening Put Before... ACTA Continues Lobby for Independent Advisors as June 25... Porter Aviation Holdings Inc., parent company of Porter Airlines, has reached an agreement with the Government of Canada for loans valued at up to...
A hacker is selling 700 million LinkedIn users accounts

LinkedIn has not suffered data breach but the records being sold are collected through data scraping technique. exclusively reported a staggering data leak compiled as a result of data scraping involving LinkedIn where threat actors posted 500 million and over 800 million LinkedIn user profiles up for sale on a hacker forum.
TheStreet

CEO Of Kuaishou Su Hua: Kuaishou Reaches 1 Billion Global Monthly Active Users

BEIJING, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG) and Kuaishou held a joint press conference officially announcing a short video strategic partnership on Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Kuaishou now holds the official broadcasting rights for Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Kuaishou is the first short video and live-streaming platform globally to become an official broadcaster of the Olympics Games.
How neobank Dave hit 10 million users in four years

When people speak of challenger banks, they tend to talk about Chime, Varo and Current. But the neobank Dave, which launched in 2017, has quietly become a force to be reckoned with. Dave has grown to 10 million users of its financial management and other services, counts Shark Tank star...
The Dollar Reverses Lower; Is This The Real Thing?

The dollar's bounce extended further than we expected, helped by an aggressively hawkish view of the Fed, which has seen the market price in more than one hike before the end of next year. The dollar's rally into early July left the technical indicators stretched, and we note that near-term trend reversals recently have occurred around the end of the month or US jobs report.
Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The Blockchain Technology in Financial Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Blockchain Technology in Financial manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Blockchain Technology in Financial research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Blockchain Technology in Financial. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV etc.Get an Inside Scoop of Blockchain Technology in Financial MarketThe majority of market leaders expect their companies-and the Blockchain Technology in Financial industry to see upside in top-line, largely driven by revolutionary and diversified new technology segments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. Most of Blockchain Technology in Financial industry executives expect bottom-line to rise inline with revenue, as revenue is coming from new markets and rationalize costs in research and development (R&D) processes using cutting-edge techniques.In this highly competitive & fast evolving Blockchain Technology in Financial industry, the top strategic priorities would remain consistent like innovation, diversification, M&A, and talent management. The scope of market study is formulated keeping a check on latest Blockchain Technology in Financial product category and high-end applications and country where trade volume and good cash flow is seen.Scope of the ReportApplication: Syndicated Loans, Insurance, Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments, OthersProduct Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Permissioned BlockchainGeographical Regions: North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEVHave a different scope in mind; Go with Customized version@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026Major Highlights & Features of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market ReportDemand Determinants: Tapping top notch application and product type that seeks high growth potentials.Key Strategic Developments: To target untapped regions more aggressively by focusing on product/service developments, innovation and R & D, new launches, Merger & acquisitions, JVs & partnerships.Market Dynamics: Growth drivers, restraints & opportunities available in Blockchain Technology in Financial industry is examined with reference relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.Analytical Tool & Evaluation Model: In addition to statistical review of market size estimation in dollar term and sales volume / shipments; the market study includes qualitative insights of Blockchain Technology in Financial using models such as Porters 5-Forces, PESTLE analysis, 5C, FPNV Positioning, Ansoff Matrix, Perpetual Mapping, Heat Map Analysis, BCG Matrix etc.Buy 2021 Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3046015The Blockchain Technology in Financial study includes market data from 2016 to 2026, with base year as 2020 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.Some Extracts from Table of Content • Overview of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market • Market dynamics • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2016-2026) • Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2016-2020) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2016-2026) • Competitive Situation and Trends • Market Share Analysis (2019-2021E) • Suppliers High Performance Manufacturing Base Distribution • Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category • Blockchain Technology in Financial Manufacturing Cost Analysis • Marketing Strategy Analysis • Research Conclusions ………………ContinuedRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026 Thanks for reading Blockchain Technology in Financial Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like USA, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, Europe, or APAC etc.
Global Commentary: Fed Update Sees a Rotation Back Into Structural Growth

Global equity markets continued to march higher in June (MSCI World +1.5% MoM), helping them to a mid-teen return for 1H21. However, the flavour of those returns was quite different to the previous few months, which have been dominated by companies benefitting from post-pandemic economic normalisation (generally cyclical companies or those geared towards industries that suffered most during the pandemic). Instead, June saw the return of the “pandemic-beneficiaries” (predominantly technology businesses), with the NYSE Fang Index (comprised of the 10 largest US-listed technology businesses) outperforming the broader market by about 7% for the month.