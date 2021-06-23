US miner raises $105M to recycle waste coal into crypto

Toronto-based crypto mining firm Hut 8 said it plans to increase its self-mined Bitcoin holdings based on its expectation it will be able to expand its hashrate by 400%. According to a Monday announcement, Hut 8 said it expects to hold 5,000 self-mined Bitcoin (BTC) — roughly $172 million — by the end of 2021, a more than 31% increase over its current 3,806 BTC. The company said the anticipated crypto holdings were based on it being able to increase its hashrate to “2.5 – 3.0 EH by the end of 2021 and to approximately 6 EH by mid-2022” — a 400% increase over its current levels.