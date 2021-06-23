Cancel
Energy Industry

US miner raises $105M to recycle waste coal into crypto

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania-based Stronghold Digital Mining has announced the completion of two private equity securities raises worth $105 million. According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the firm’s first power generation facility, the Scrubgrass Generation Plant in Venango County, converts waste coal into energy on a scale equivalent to “a large-scale hydropower plant” that is then used to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

