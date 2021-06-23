Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years. It paid off. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with that selection. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the victory for 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.