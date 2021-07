Acerinox is a steel company with sufficient financial muscle to be able to benefit from the cyclical recovery and the future infrastructure plans linked to the fight against climate change. It has the ability to pass on the rise in costs if we enter an inflationary environment and presents attractive valuation multiples: PER of 10.34x and P / CV of 1.52x with estimates for the year 2021. The characteristics mentioned allow granting a positive rating by fundamental analysis (see “Acerinox joins the wheel of recovery”).