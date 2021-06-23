The Trending La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival 2021

As the internet connects our world through the click of a button, we start to see some pretty crazy things on the internet. There's Google, Yahoo, Vogue, Gucci, and pretty much anything you want to look for can be found on the internet. The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival is an inclusive event where filmmakers present their work. Fred Sweet, the festival host, was inspired by the internet and media's upcoming. He believed it changed the fashion industry for the better. Fashion clips came to life after Ralphs Lauren screened his fashion show on the internet. As time progressed, the concept of fashion clips changed to fashion films. Both use fashion as a form of expression on film. Unlike advertisements, fashion films focus heavily on the fashion theme rather than its commercial aspect.