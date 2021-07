If you have been experiencing issues with your iPad tablet, perhaps after an application update or you have noticed a few glitches when your use it, it might be worthwhile you carrying out a restart or reset of your iPad. Restarting your iPad will allow your tablet to reboot cleanly and any application updates will be installed and run correctly. This quick guide will explain how to restart and reset your iPad keeping your documents, applications and media intact. As well as providing instructions on how to factory reset your iPad, this method will delete everything from your iPad returning it to the tablet it was when you first removed it from the box after purchase. All your data, documents, media and applications will be completely removed from your iPad tablet. If you’re interested in resetting your iPhone check out our previous guide.