Brick, NJ

Brick to Partner With County on Land Purchase off Princeton Avenue

By Daniel Nee
shorebeat.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrick Township will partially fund the purchase of a large tract of land off Princeton Avenue that would otherwise have been zoned for at least 17 homes, officials announced. The parcel of land is divided into two lots between Brush Neck Drive and Green Hill Drive, just north of Princeton Avenue and south of Glen Ridge Court. According to the Ocean County tax board, the properties are owned by Howard and Elizabeth Gilbert. The two lots measure 5.3 acres and 3.69 acres, respectively from west to east. They are located within the township’s R15 zone, which allows single-family homes built on lots of 15,000 square feet.

brick.shorebeat.com
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Brick, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Business
Brick, NJ
Government
County
Ocean County, NJ
Brick, NJ
Business
Person
Elizabeth Gilbert
#Princeton Avenue#Brush Neck Drive
