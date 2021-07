Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics. Ranking number four on the list of Chromebook vendors by volume, Samsung has an impressive lineup of devices running Chrome OS. If premium design is your thing, Samsung is definitely one of the top Chromebook manufacturers to consider. Indeed, their flagship devices are some of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Those that use a Samsung Android phone as their daily device will also enjoy further integration into the rich Samsung ecosystem. Perhaps most importantly, many of Samsung’s Chromebooks come with a built-in S-pen. The addition of S-pen support is certainly a feature that sets these Chromebooks apart from the pack.