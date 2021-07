Two rebels were killed in a clash between a newly-formed anti-junta militia group and security forces in Mandalay on Tuesday, local reports said.Myanmar’s security forces clashed with Mandalay’s newly formed People’s Defence Force but the group claimed that it fought back after the military raided one of its bases, Myanmar Now reported.Officials from the People’s Defence Force told local news that two of its members were killed and six arrested.Reuters reported that fighting against the country’s military junta — that overthrew the democratically-elected government in a coup on 1 February this year — has involved lightly armed militias confined to...