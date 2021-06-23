First Alert: Last dry day of the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect the overnight hours for Sunday. Expect mostly clear and dry conditions leading into the morning hours on Monday.The high pressure system that is keeping us rather dry will begin to move away from us late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms make their way back into the area by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 90′s. Any of these storms could bring along some heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but not all of us will get these storms. We dry back out for the overnight hours with scattered clouds through Tuesday morning. We repeat the process each day for the remainder of the week with temperatures hovering in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Low’s will stay in the 70′s for the week. Direct impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa don’t appear to make it here to East Mississippi and West Alabama as the track continues to show potential landfall in Florida.