First Alert: Last dry day of the week

By Marsha Heller
KFVS12
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KFVS) - We saw slightly warmer temperatures today across the area and this trend will continue into the end of the week. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy warm and humid.

www.kfvs12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Thunderstorms#Kfvs
Wausau, WI

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be the potential for heavy rainfall across North Central Wisconsin, along with a chance of strong to severe storms producing damaging winds, hail, possible flooding. The rather warm and humid conditions...
Cedar Rapids, IA

First Alert Forecast

Company helping to replace family's roof, long after derecho, at no cost. Nearly a year since the derecho wreaked havoc on much of the Cedar Rapids area, one company is looking to repair a family's roof at no cost. Iowa Freedom Riders suspends 'People's Truth and Reconciliation' meetings. Updated: 16...
Meridian, MS

Great weather to close out the holiday weekend, but the summer pattern returns by Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect the overnight hours for Sunday. Expect mostly clear and dry conditions leading into the morning hours on Monday.The high pressure system that is keeping us rather dry will begin to move away from us late Sunday. Scattered showers and storms make their way back into the area by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 90′s. Any of these storms could bring along some heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but not all of us will get these storms. We dry back out for the overnight hours with scattered clouds through Tuesday morning. We repeat the process each day for the remainder of the week with temperatures hovering in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Low’s will stay in the 70′s for the week. Direct impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa don’t appear to make it here to East Mississippi and West Alabama as the track continues to show potential landfall in Florida.
Albany, GA

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will experience a mostly dry holiday as showers and thunderstorms remain fairly scattered. Temperatures will be hot and steamy in the low 90′s. However, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms starting on Monday as the moisture field increases and showers become more likely through the day. Tuesday - Thursday will be our rainiest days as Tropical Storm Elsa drives in Gulf moisture to fuel this increase in showers and storms. This is why the National Hurricane Center has some areas in South Georgia under a Marginal Risk for flooding. There could also be some breezy winds as this system nears, but the overall picture showers most tropical impacts stay to our west. Heading toward the next weekend, we will see the unsettled pattern linger providing us with more shower and thunderstorms.
EnvironmentKFVS12

First Alert: Sunny, humid today

(KFVS) - Today will be mostly sunny, to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low 90s. It will begin to feel more humid today and through the rest of the week as southerly winds return. This means warmer evenings/early mornings will be back in the low 70s. There...
First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Rain chance will be on the rise south to north Today. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. Elsa passes just to our east Wednesday. The worst of the weather should be to the east of that. Impacts for Southwest Georgia are expected to be minimal. Once it lifts north into the Carolinas Thursday our rain chances ease and afternoon temperatures return to seasonable levels.
Environmentlocal21news.com

Hot and humid conditions early this week, Weather Watch Day on Tuesday for heat

The heat makes a comeback today with highs around 90 along with sun and clouds. Lows tonight will be warm falling to around 70. Tuesday will be even hotter with highs reaching the mid 90s. It will feel like it's over 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. For this reason, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Tuesday a Weather Watch Day for the heat. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't over-exert yourself outside. Keep a close eye on your pets and elderly friends. The heat will linger into Wednesday with highs once again in the mid-90s. We cool off slightly the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Lake Charles, LA

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances back on the increase throughout the week ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our 4th of July bringing an abundance of nice weather to Southwest Louisiana, only a few isolated late-afternoon downpours have developed, and these could linger into early evening, although still expected to end in time for those fireworks shows closer to 9:00 p.m. and will not affect everyone across Southwest Louisiana tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 80s as it will remain on the muggy side. Make sure to pack some mosquito repellant if you plan to spend time outdoors tonight. Lows overnight drop into the middle 70s.
Honolulu, HI

Trade winds stick around; high surf advisory in effect

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny skies with isolated showers for the Independence Day holiday (observed). The high temperature is expected to reach 87 degrees, but the trades will help to keep it cool at 10-25 mph. Trade winds will persist through the rest of the week, although the trades will...
Elko, NV

Weather week ahead: Hot and dry

ELKO – High temperatures have fallen just short of the century mark in Elko so far this summer, but the forecast is once again calling for 100-degree heat. The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 101 on Wednesday and again on Sunday, while temperatures the rest of the week will reach into the mid- to upper-90s.