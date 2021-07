The TinCaps let a late-inning lead get away for the second straight night and dropped their third in a row, 10-9 to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field. Great Lakes trailed 9-6 entering the seventh and had just watched Fort Wayne send nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The Loons decided to do the TinCaps one better and gave 10 hitters a chance to bat in the inning. The trouble started with one out, when Fort Wayne first baseman Seamus Curran bobbled a ground ball and then threw it away, putting a runner on second. After starting the inning with a strikeout, reliever Mason Feole was unable to work around the walk, walking two and giving up a single within the the next three batters before being pulled.