New Trailer For James Gunn’s THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Expect The Usual Divisive Rants

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This sequel/reboot appears less generic (and brighter) than the David Ayer directed 2016 film and it looks to up the joke quota – but I get the feeling this is still going to be a divisive film – you can already hear the haters.

www.moviesinfocus.com
