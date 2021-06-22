Stirlingshire 3 Stirling - Cowanes Hospital/The Church of the Holy Rood/The Park and Ride

Unless you are a dedicated cyclist like me, you probably have never considered a cycling trip, or better yet, a cycling cruise. Perhaps you might want to reconsider this option, particularly since electric bicycles are now an option. But stop and think about all of the fun "off bike" that you might have. First, and foremost is the social aspect of joining a group that is both fun and interesting. There is plenty of time to socialize, at happy hours, meal times, cycling breaks, and on board activities. And time to meet locals as well. Second, the food is a big attraction, both on board, and on shore. Meal times tend to be the highlight of the day. The stories tend to get exaggerated, and with the help of some adult beverages, louder and more interesting. In a foreign country, such as France, Germany, or Croatia, the food and wine tends to be a focus rather than an afterthought. Southeast Asia as well!! Third, the cultural activities are virtually endless. Both the geography and the numerous villages offer "unwritten" lessons in both history and culture. On a bicycle, I can stop wherever I want. This includes wineries, bars, and pubs!!! Where.