Stirlingshire 3 Stirling - Cowanes Hospital/The Church of the Holy Rood/The Park and Ride
Gabby the Motorhome was just arriving at the Park and Ride in Stirling. We had left the overnight stop at The Wheel and had to make the decision where to go next . It was not far to Stirling and it seemed to offer just what we were looking for . We had researched the Park and Ride and it seemed to be perfect . We could park Gabby up and get into the city easily . There was plenty of room and we had been able to source tickets on the internet for the castle . Another free entry as it was Historic Scotland which we could visit courtesy of our Cadw card. The sun was shining and there seemed a great deal to see and do.