If there was ever a reason to look in the back of your closets for any hidden gems, this might just be it. In a house passed on through the generations, a man in Maine discovered a painting in a house owned by his great aunt. The home has been in his family since the late 1930s and was later inherited by his father, and now the art owner. In the deep depths of his great aunt’s collection of rare books and arts that have been left in a closet for 50 years, Pablo Picasso‘s 1919 “Le Tricorne” on mixed media was located.