Clarkston Life Scout making difference at Pine Knob Elementary

When Pine Knob Elementary acquired two Black Labrador therapy dogs last spring, school officials had some ideas about what the dogs may need at their home away from home. It was about the same time Joshua Ellingsworth, a Life Scout with Troop 185, approached Pine Knob Principal Jodi Yeloushan about ideas for his Eagle Scout project. She quickly related to him the need for a pet waste system for the new therapy dogs. Ellingsworth agreed that would be a great idea and it would be a project that would give back to his elementary school as well as the community.