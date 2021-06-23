Distinguished dealership award for Bowman
General Motors has named Clarkston’s Bowman Chevrolet a distinguished 2020 Chevrolet Dealer of the Year for the fourth consecutive year. Only 60 of the more than 3,000 Chevy dealers nationwide were selected to receive the award based on exceptional performance in sales, service and customer satisfaction. According to GM, selected dealers demonstrated long-term commitment to providing customers with elite service in their modern, world-class facilities.clarkstonnews.com