Join Lone Star College's Online Policy Review Committee and Budget Workshop meetings on June 24

HOUSTON, TX —On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m, The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Budget Workshop meeting. At that point, the topics on the agenda will be discussed, but no action will be done. Since the LSCS Board of Trustees Board Room is closed to the public, the meeting will be held through WebEx.

Public members may listen, view or give public comments to the WebEx meeting. To enter this meeting, registration is required, which includes giving your name and email address. To access the meeting, log in to LoneStar.edu/Webex.com (Event number is 120 596 3493. Event password is LSC2021).

The public can register to the LSCS Board of Trustees by completing an online registration form and submitting it by 9:55 a.m. on the day of the meeting. When filling out the participation form, please provide your email address so that LSC may send you instructions on how to partake. The host will announce you and unmute you during the public comment session.

On the same day at 2:00 p.m., The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will also conduct a Policy Review Committee meeting. The meeting also will be held via WebEx.

Just like the previous meeting, public members may listen, view or give comments. Interested parties only need to register, providing their name and email address, to join the meeting. The Event number is 120 859 3566. And the password is LSC2021. The latest submission of the registration on the day of the board meeting at 1:55 p.m.

On Monday before the meetings, the board agendas are posted online at LoneStar.edu/Board. Jed Young, Executive Director of Communications, can be contacted at 832.813.6521 for more information.

