Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan steps up vaccination effort to key daily rate of 1 mln

By Rocky Swift
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnwOX_0acl1tsN00
Tokyo Metropolitan Cancer and Infectious Diseases Center Komagome Hospital's president Terumi Kamisawa receives a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's daily rate of coronavirus vaccinations has reached a crucial milestone of 1 million, government data showed on Wednesday, as authorities scramble to recover lost time in inoculating the population.

The figure is a critical threshold set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to ensure that the nation's sizeable elderly population is covered by the end of July, and all adults by November.

As the campaign has gained momentum, with vaccination sites opening at workplaces on Monday, the latest cabinet office figures show 1,013,061 doses injected on June 14, and just under 1 million on each of the three subsequent days.

Just 18% of a population of 125 million has got at least one dose, a Reuters tracker shows, for the lowest level among major economies, with one month remaining until the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, an event delayed by the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign began in mid-February, trailing most large economies, and initially hampered by scarce supplies of imported doses. But even as shipments increased, shortages of medical staff and logistics hurdles became acute.

To speed things up, the government opened massive vaccination centres operated by the defence ministry and relaxed rules on recipients and those allowed to inject them. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Vaccinations#The Defence Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia steps up vaccine push to stem COVID-19 outbreak

SYDNEY, June 28 (Reuters) - Australia decided on Monday to make vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels after a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Prime Minister Scott Morrison met state and territory leaders to discuss the situation, with more than 20 million Australians -- about...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan to give 6 mln doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan said on Friday it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The direct donations, which should help...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Japan steps up pre-Olympic COVID response after two positives

Japan is boosting its efforts to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak by increasing health controls at airports as athletes from around the world arrive for the Olympics and Paralympics this summer. Prime minister Yoshihide Suga vowed to make changes after two members of the nine-person contingent from Uganda tested positive. One...
Healthglobalvoices.org

Confronting ‘vaccine hostility’ in Japan

After getting off to a slow start, Japan's COVID-19 vaccination efforts have picked up steam. At the beginning of June, an average of 500,000 people a day were being vaccinated. Three weeks later, by June 24, the number of vaccinations had risen to around one million people a day. However, even as younger and younger cohorts are being invited to register for a first dose of the vaccine, small but intense pockets of “vaccine hostility” are spreading misinformation and even threats of violence against vaccination efforts.
Economywibqam.com

China market regulator says will step up supervision on credit in key sectors

BEIJING (Reuters) – China would step up supervision on credit in key sectors, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement published on its website on Thursday. It will make clear punishment measures for conduct that breaches credit rules and will also disclose information on dishonest companies,...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

African COVID envoy accuses global COVAX vaccine effort of withholding key information that left continent struggling

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — African COVID envoy accuses global COVAX vaccine effort of withholding key information that left continent struggling. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. Kenya. East Africa. Africa. Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up...
Public HealthUSA Today

Japan to step up health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections. A Ugandan team member, reportedly a coach, tested...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid Australia vaccine rollout tracker: total number of people and percent vaccinated, daily vaccine doses and rate of progress

How does Australia’s coronavirus vaccine rollout and schedule compare with other countries, when will Australia be fully vaccinated and when will you be eligible to get your dose? We bring together the latest numbers on daily new Covid-19 cases, as well as stats and live data on total vaccination figures in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and other states.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese capital.
Public Health94.1 Duke FM

Tokyo goes to the polls as pandemic-shadowed Olympics loom

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo residents went to the polls on Sunday to pick members of its metropolitan assembly just 19 days before the Olympic Games begin, as surveys showed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was likely to win the vote. The capital’s election, in the shadow of...
AsiaMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Japan's leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town

ATAMI, Japan (AP) — More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police on Sunday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through a Japanese resort town southwest of Tokyo a day earlier, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing as it swept away houses and cars. Prime Minister...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Japan to donate 1 mln AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday. "We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay," the ambassador posted on his...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 922

HANOI, July 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 922 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily total since the virus was first found in the country in January last year. Most cases were in the business hub Ho Chi Minh City, where restriction orders have been in place...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Japan’s Suga gets mixed result in Tokyo vote before Olympics

Japan’s ruling coalition fell short of a majority in a Tokyo assembly vote, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to call a general election after the Olympics, which start in about three weeks. Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party, which previously had 25 seats in the 127-seat...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Could there be a plasma shortage as COVID-19 vaccine rates go up?

PHOENIX — At the start of the pandemic, there was a big call for plasma donations from people who recovered from COVID-19 to help those who became hospitalized. As more people get vaccinated, fewer people should be getting sick and, in theory, shrink the plasma supply. ABC15 Health Insider Dr....
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Morocco’s Sothema to produce China’s Sinopharm vaccine

RABAT, July 5 (Reuters) - Moroccan pharmaceutical firm Sothema (SOT.CS) will soon start producing 5 million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the North African country, state news agency MAP reported on Monday. The announcement was made at a ceremony chaired by King Mohammed VI during which the Moroccan...