Mount's Summer Lecture Series

BARRY — The fifth and final lecture of the New Philadelphia Association’s annual lecture series will take place Tuesday and feature the music of 1820 to 1920. Songs will be performed by the Pike Pipers, which has appeared at living history fairs, the Quincy Civil War Symposium and community events. The group includes Alice Cripe, Lori Berquist, Jo-an McIntire, Suzanne Lanchester, Kristine Camphouse and Anna Borrowman, all using recorder instruments. Cleve Curry will vocalize one of the songs. Music will be explained by William Camphouse, a music educator who led the music program at Kaskaskia College in Centralia. He has arranged many pieces of music for the Pipers and four of his arrangements will be featured.