Mount's Summer Lecture Series

By Mount
berkshirefinearts.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home announces its line-up for the 2021-2021 Summer Lecture Series. Now in its 28th year, the Summer Lecture series bring leading biographer and historians to the Berkshires. This year’s series will New York Times bestselling author Janice P. Nimura, Pulitzer-prize winner author Debby Applegate, and Biographer Sydney Ladensohn Stern. Lectures will be held under an open-air tent on Mondays at 4:00 PM and Tuesdays at 11:00 AM in July and August. To view the full line-up and purchase tickets, visit EdithWharton.org.

