Literature lovers, prepare to get reading! Grab your Kindle, put on some tea, and help your dog get cozy — these are some of the best books for dog lovers. Before you read any of these books with dogs in them, though, there’s one tool you need to know about. Does The Dog Die is a bluntly named website of “crowdsourced emotional spoilers for movies, tv, books, and more.” If you want, you can look up any book to find out, well, if the dog dies. Other categories you can search for include “animal abuse,” “eating disorders,” and “hospital scenes.” Don’t worry, though; you won’t be exposed to any spoilers other than what you search for on this site, so the plot always stays safe!