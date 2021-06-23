Cancel
Business

Microsoft is now a $2trn company

By Jonathan Keane
Silicon Republic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tech giant has joined Apple in having a market cap above $2trn, representing the company’s soaring growth over the last year. Microsoft has entered rarefied air with a market cap of $2trn. The company joined Apple as the only publicly traded US companies to reach a $2trn market cap.

www.siliconrepublic.com
Satya Nadella
