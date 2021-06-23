Microsoft is now a $2trn company

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A "rejuvenated" Microsoft is finding new ways to grow, said Jordan Novet at CNBC. After announcing the upcoming release of its first new version of Windows in almost six years, Microsoft saw its market capitalization reach $2 trillion last week — the second corporation, after Apple, to reach that milestone. The pandemic undoubtedly "bolstered demand for products such as the Teams chat app that kept organizations functioning." But it's not just the pandemic; Microsoft's share price has surged "more than 600 percent since Satya Nadella replaced CEO Steve Ballmer in 2014." While Ballmer failed to recognize the coming mobile-phone boom, Nadella's formula has been "looking beyond its dominant Windows operating system." He's acquired LinkedIn, the code-storage service GitHub, and videogame developer Mojang, the maker of Minecraft. And Nadella has put Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, on track to be the company's largest source of revenue by 2022.