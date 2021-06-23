North Adams Passes Budget for Fiscal 2022
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-1 to approve a $42 million budget for fiscal 2022, with only Council President Jason LaForest voting no. Total expenses are $42,384,486, up $1,444,730 from this year's $40,939,756. The total budget, including cherry sheet offsets and expenses, is $46,166,998, up $1,699,262 over this year. The city is anticipating $26,033,278 in state aid and local revenue with $20,133,720, up 10 percent, to be raised by taxation.www.iberkshires.com