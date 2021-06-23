Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

KY Summer Reading Program allows chance to win $1000

By Web Staff
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZS4Lc_0acl0r9800

Four Kentucky children will win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives , the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority , and KY Saves 529 are launching the Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes across the state.

After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents, or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out an entry form. Click here to find the entry form.

The sweepstakes runs through August 13, 2021, and will award four $1,000 college savings accounts to Kentucky children 18 or younger. In addition, each winner's public library will receive $500 for future reading programs.

Click here to see the official rules and prize details.

Community Policy
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

2K+
Followers
830
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savings Accounts#Higher Education#Library#Ky Summer Reading Program#College Savings Summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Moniteau County, MOCalifornia Democrat

Library Board reports positive turnout for Summer Reading Program

The Moniteau County Library Board gathered together Wednesday, June 16 to discuss new and old business regarding the library, future events, and the success of the library' Summer Reading Program. During the past few weeks, library staff has seen the annual reading program reach new heights as children from across...
Logan County, ARSouthwest Times Record

Summer Reading Program offers prizes and other incentives to top readers

The Logan County Library in Boonville has continued to offer its Summer Reading program. Some local support has come from the University of Arkansas, Western Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, and other local presenters. The mission of the Summer Reading Program is to motivate and...
Lawrence, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Peninsula Public Library in Lawrence unveils summer reading program

With the school year at its endpoint, the Peninsula Public Library in Lawrence kicked off its summer reading program with an outdoor signup event on the library’s front lawn on June 8. The program geared for children aged 4 to 13 is centered on the theme “Tails and Trails,” which...
Kidsconcordnh.gov

Summer Reading Program Kids' Take & Make Craft: Dragon Tail Bookmark

Come to the main entrance/curbside desk, to pick up your kids take and make craft. These craft kits and instructions are available while supplies last, and on a first come first serve basis. Please call ahead to learn if any take and make crafts are still available. All City of...
Butts County, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Magician Ken Scott entertains with books during Summer Reading Program

Well-known Atlanta magician Ken Scott returned to Jackson on June 15 as part of the Jackson-Butts County Library’s Summer Reading Program. Using various books and volunteers to help in his magic tricks, Scott entertained a large crowd of children and their parents at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services gym.
Evansville, IN14news.com

EVPL’s summer outreach reading program stops at Wesselman Woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s summer outreach reading program made a stop at Wesselman Woods Wednesday. The event allowed folks to pick up some books and enjoy the park. All you needed was a library card. If you didn’t have one, you could apply for one on site.
CollegesPosted by
Williamson Source

TN Comptroller’s Office Examines the Cost of Online College Courses

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a new report examining the cost of online courses in Tennessee’s public colleges and universities. Tennessee’s public higher education institutions have offered online courses for more than two decades, and the prevalence of online courses has increased during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report...
CollegesChicago Tribune

Guest column: Ivy Tech Launches Ivy+, which aims to bending the cost curve of college

Next to home ownership, the cost of college is one of the biggest investments for Americans. People are either trying to pay for college for their children or they are trying to attend college themselves. It is the crux of why many are questioning the value of a college degree. When calculating the cost of tuition and fees, plus textbooks, along with living expenses, simply put, college can be expensive.
Colorado StateGalion Inquirer

Inflated tuition prices bad for students, colleges

Colorado’s two largest universities — the University of Colorado and Colorado State University — recently announced they will be increasing the price of tuition by around 3% next year, after years of holding the line against higher costs. It was a difficult decision, prompted by the financial fallout of the...
EducationEntrepreneur

How Education Changes the World and Technology is Changing Education

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Education changes a society but as ironical as it sounds, technology was perhaps the last to dent the education sector. It has taken a pandemic and the New National Education Policy to deeply question the instruction, attendance, testing, funding, and the human connections that education binds together.
AdvocacyKPVI Newschannel 6

PCC seeks digital inclusion for rural seniors

BAMBERG — Palmetto Care Connections, a non-profit telehealth organization, recently received a $19,500 Rural Local Initiatives Support Corporation grant and an additional $25,000 pledge from the S.C. Department on Aging to implement a digital-inclusion program for seniors in Allendale, Barnwell, Clarendon, Lower Richland and Williamsburg counties. “COVID-19 has created an...
CollegesSanta Barbara Edhat

College Fit: What College Is Best For You?

As a long-time college administrator, high school counselor, and tenured professor, I have advised many students and families on how to identify what college would work best for them. Researching colleges, especially if you are unfamiliar with the intricacies of higher education, can be a very intimidating task. There are thousands of colleges in all shapes and forms vying to get your business all stating to be the best in what they do – educating students. The key is finding the right fit.