Dr. Adam Tabriz

Physicians: The Culture of Complainers (Part 4)

Dr. Adam Tabriz
Dr. Adam Tabriz
 9 days ago

Population Health, 21st-century and Physician Burnout

Photo by Danylo Suprun on Unsplash

Evidence-based medicine utilizes randomized controlled trials and meta-analyses as powerful tools and confirmation sources about mediocre results for various patients. They are developed as response versus poorly designed observational treatment research and physician reliance on personal experience with other patients to guide decision-making about a patient at hand. Notwithstanding, these instruments help physicians question the therapeutic regimen customized for every patient at a given point in her/his clinical course. Until not long ago, that problem was not of great concern since technology and science were in their fancy stage. Furthermore, the general public’s expectation was not as developed, given relatively limited access to high-quality information. However, with ever-evolving technological advances, patient expectations parallelly grow, demand for more personalized care intensifies, and population health flunks to provide answers to the individual orders.

Physicians work harder to fill the gaps in patient expectations and experience, but they can only go so far. In other words, clinicians generally agree; data and evidence-based improve patients’ health and survival. Yet, comparative-performance reports generate unhappiness and resentment, clashing with traditional medical culture by rifting between what the reports highlight and which perspectives of medicine doctors value most utmost. Hence, the increasing discrepancy created by that rift is a significant contributor to physician complaints, burnout, and passivity.

It is imperative to realize that personalized healthcare in the 21st-century medical domain is necessary rather than an option or a complementary service. However, that can never be implemented if physicians continue the path of whining rather than self-reform.

Value-Based Care and Physician Dissatisfaction

One of the most hypocritical undertakings of the modern healthcare administrations is implementing a value-based reimbursement system amid maintaining the population health scheme. Because value and quality are relative traits of a service delivered in a personalized environment; otherwise, such a deal can only be an outcome of a fictitious metric system. It focuses on cost control and a set of statistically driven social determinants of health and disease. Value-based reimbursement demands extra effort from physicians adding the further reason for the already burning physician to complain.

Physician Decisions also affect Patient Care Quality

Every physician understands how tough his job is- and the resulting burnout it can cause. Long hours of work, the burden of student loans, administrative pressure, compliance issues, and other factors leave physicians depersonalized, exhausted, and with decreased efficiency. That can feel natural to vent about burnout, but it will keep hurting if they don’t do anything about it. Physicians cannot merely change the external factors accountable for their frustration and burnout, but they can change the practice’s nature. They need to adapt to technology. The attitude of defying technology, kicking the can of policies down the road of politics will not help them in the long run. You have to begin somewhere and slowly. Only then can we expect the external factors to change!

We need to understand that healthcare consists of multiple aspects like quality of care, supervision, information management, patients, providers, expenses, interdisciplinary interaction, and influenced by social perceptions and socioeconomic conditions. Unless we can create a balance, we won’t have harmony within our professional lives and only keep complaining!

We can make things more straightforward, transparent with the right solution. It won’t work like magic, but we can start someplace. We should begin by developing an open and free healthcare market where healthy competition can flourish. Within such a system, every individual should be able to have the opportunity to make an informed judgment based on awareness generated by healthcare services and governments.

Practices like the population-based model tend to overlook the personal needs of the patient. The model is aimed at a population with lesser awareness and education. But in the age of the internet and information, patients have become more knowledgeable. Personalization enables patients to get what they need and physicians to follow what they want instead of establishing norms. Staying healthy is an individual right, and that makes it a personal choice to stay healthy. We can solve many of our performance and efficiency problems by bringing in personalized healthcare to every human being.

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true "Personalized Healthcare" and "Healthcare without Borders." His favorite slogan is: "Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone"

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Freedom of Information, knowledge base, and importance of Risk-Benefit Ratio

Freedom of information has led to an increasing trend in the diversity of opinion and knowledge base. It is a common practice for a patient to search the internet for risks of a given procedure or side effects of medication. Vaccines are not exempted from this practice—basic information will open new doors to questions whether reliable or not. Every person will have a personal perception of the collected data, and the individual approach by the physician will be even more critical.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The concept of Risk-Benefit Ratio and Application of Personalized Medicine

For centuries human evolution has centered itself within the concept of survival and betterment of life. As a result, He has made astonishing progress. Also, the human being has been able to efficiently direct his achievements towards safety, validity, and cost of rendering medical services within the process. However, despite all the efforts, one thing seemingly has been lost in the continuum. That is the concept of factual weighing risks against benefits of the medical intervention.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Advancement of Technology, knowledge, and emergence of modern Consumerism in Healthcare

We have made enough advances in technology and literacy to reintroduce modern personalized medicine into physician practice. Hence, it is time to put a collective approach to offering vaccines aside and focus on individual indicators and personal preferences. It must be the standard of care to disengage from stringent guideline-centered medicine and boost incorporating personal determinants of health and wellness.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Politics around Healthcare, Population Health, and its Failures around Risk-Benefit Ratio

By definition, the benefit is a valued or desired outcome; an advantage. The risk is the probability of harm or injury (physical, psychological, social, or economic) occurring as a result of participation in treatment. Both the probability and magnitude of possible harm may vary from minimal to significant. On the other hand, a risk-benefit ratio is the ratio of the risk of an action to its potential benefits. The risk-benefit analysis is an analysis that seeks to quantify the risk and benefits.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

What do Buzzwords in Healthcare Really Mean?

All of us who have been involved in current healthcare and who take care of patients in our day-to-day lives have heard buzzwords like patient engagement, patient journey, and patient-centered care. It’s also not surprising that insurance companies and politicians have focused their efforts on this type of vocabulary.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Genomics and the Personalization of Healthcare

Medicine is the science of relativity where every individual is unique and every scenario and case is different. Every factor from molecules to genes, psychology to physics, environmental to social contributes to the diversity of medical delivery. Medicine is complex, but that doesn’t mean healthcare also has to be complex.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Extreme Application of Protocols, Standard Operating Procedures (Part 3)

The vicious circle of Government micro-management, Bureaucracy, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), and more Protocols. Medical practice procedures, like other SOPs, are dictated by the upper level imposing protocols along the chain of the administrative hierarchy. For instance, if a medical facility forecasts to inaugurate a practice set for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia, irrespective of what and how the treating physicians choose to prescribe an antibiotic, he must select from the set of drugs that are approved and recommended by the Food and drug administration (FDA). Or, in some cases, they have the choice of prescribing from the list of formularies permissible by the patient's insurance carrier, further narrowing down the number of antibiotics to pick from the list of approved options by the FDA.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Today’s Continuity of Medical Care Lacks a Personal Touch (Part 2)

Patient access to quality healthcare sets the ground zero for all patient encounters within the industry. Despite this importance, patient care admittance is not identical for all patients. Between appointment availability issues and troubles making schedules, finding the best timing for the clinic visit, and getting a ride to the clinician office, the patient care entree has many associated challenges.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Impending Challenges of Telehealth Systems in 2021 and the Coming Years ( Part 2)

In addition to benefits, Telehealth also brings new challenges. Implementing telemedicine has always faced its challenges. But today, such intricacies have multiplied. Post-pandemic implications of Telehealth have added pieces to the already existing puzzles, including but not limited to regulatory and privacy issues. When we are still struggling to maintain individual information sovereignty, more and more industries (most being non-medical) are trying to tap into telehealth data and information.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Fluidity and shear Resistance in Medical Practice:

The metaphoric vindication of trends transforming the modern Healthcare. Fluidity is the physically unstable, hence deforming state of a substance under applied shear stress or an external force. On the Runny state, a matter may represent a liquid, gas, or plasma, each accounting for the forms with varying degrees of resistance to any cutoff force being applied to them.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Dating Information is as Personal as Health Information

Any information, be it Metadata, image, or the product of an Algorithm or extract, transform, load (ETL) processes are sensitive and need to be respected. Unfortunately, the big data industry under the giant corporations, including but not limited to the dating industry and social media, has conquered, monopolized, and eliminated startups from securing their financial gain.
Health ServicesTimes Union

Oncology Physicians Network (OPN) Partners with UCI Health

Agreement will offer improved clinical trial access for community oncology patients. OPN Healthcare has signed an agreement with UCI Health, the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine, to provide patients of OPN network physician groups with access to clinical trials being conducted by UCI Health. Offering the 2.6...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Euthanasia and the Hippocratic Oath

Life is precious. No one in their right mind and good health would even think about jeopardizing it. Death is the inevitable destiny for all the living in this world. Painful life is the enemy of dignity and dignity is the cornerstone of humanity.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Advances in Healthcare Domain are less than what they could be!

Life is a mission merely about going from point A to point B and beyond. Humanity is continually on the brink of fruition. Equally, the societies formed based on human values have made signs of progress by the means of the chain reaction of successive revolutions. Short of growth, there is no quality of life. Time travels and life goes on. That is called progress. Whether good or bad, ugly or beautiful it must take its inevitable course and be the subject of discourse at any given period. Then there comes the subsequent generation to carry the torch. These all are to fulfill one rudimentary requisite of living, a healthier life.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Why We Need a Free, Open Healthcare Marketplace

Photo by Andre Furtado from PexelsPhoto by Andre Furtado from Pexels. Shopping for healthcare coverage should be as simple as shopping for anything else. But, under today’s healthcare system, it is anything but. Healthcare delivery has been presented to the public as a very complex issue, but it’s only complicated because we have gotten away from the fundamentals, specifically the doctor-patient relationship.
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The True Meaning of Personalization Healthcare and Precision Medicine

Personalized healthcare, personalized medicine, and precision medicine are the top 3 buzzwords we hear in the medical and healthcare industry. The age of precision medicine dates back to 20 years when Dr. Francis Collins released a foundational document on the Human Genome Project. The director of National Genome Research predicted the health benefits genome in his Shattuck Lecture. But his predictions have encountered much criticism over the years.