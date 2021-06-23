Ingrid Andress Thinks There’s Always Room for Cello

Most assuredly, Natalie Hemby is probably your favorite country artist’s favorite songwriter. Moreover, as a performer, she’s a member of the superstar Highwomen quartet (with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, and Amanda Shires), so she’s also at the leading edge of redefining honesty within country music’s core values. She’s also a fan of 90s era singer-songwriters like Sheryl Crow and the era where thoughtful, storyline-driven rock videos dominated MTV. Plus, she even loves Dolly Parton so much that she took her children on a spring break vacation to Dollywood instead of watching the Grammy Awards — when nominated for numerous trophies — while sitting on a metaphorical stack of nervous pins and needles. Her magnificent skill set also makes her a frank talker and deep thinker for whom words directly connect to her spirit and soul. Thus, her latest single, “Heroes,” turns her personal feelings about stardom into an anthemic story with a universal message about the benefits of common decency for humankind.