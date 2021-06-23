These 5 Florida Counties Have the Fewest COVID Deaths. Experts Ask Why

NicoElNino/Adobe Stock

COVID has hit some areas really hard. Other areas, like these five counties, have somehow escaped the unyielding brutality of the virus. Experts speculated why this might be, and some think they may have the answer.

This article takes a deep look at the five Florida counties with the fewest deaths from COVID to date. Let's jump right in.

Fewest Deaths: Liberty County

According to the US Facts COVID Tracking System, Liberty County is the county with the fewest deaths from the virus. Liberty County is located in the panhandle, in northwest Florida. This county only had just over a thousand cases total though, so that is something to keep in mind. The county has a small population of 8,345.

Total Cases: 1,084

Deaths: 16

Second Fewest Deaths: Glades County

Glades County comes in second for the fewest COVID deaths since the pandemic started. Glades County is located in south Florida right next to Lake Okeechobee. This county actually has fewer cases than Liberty County so far, clocking in at just under a thousand cases. The county has a total population of 13,516.

Total Cases: 988

Deaths: 19

Third Fewest Deaths: Franklin County

Franklin County comes in third for the fewest COVID deaths. Franklin County is also located in northwest Florida, in the panhandle. This county had over a thousand case and a smaller population than Glades County. The population total for Franklin County is about 11,811.

Total Cases: 1,324

Deaths: 20

Fourth Fewest Deaths: Dixie County

Dixie County comes in fourth for the fewest COVID deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Dixie County is located in northwest Florida, west of Gainesville. This county has thousands of more peoplt than Franklin County and a few hundred more cases for COVID-19. Dixie County's total population is about 16,589 people.

Total Cases: 1,630

Deaths: 24

Fifth Fewest Deaths: Hamilton County

Hamilton County comes in fifth for the fewest COVID deaths so far. It has one more death than Dixie County. Hamilton County is located in the north central part of Florida. Hamilton County's population is approximately 14,326 people.

Total Cases: 1,630

Deaths: 25

Why would some counties have fewer deaths?

Obviously, these are all small Florida counties. The county with the fewest deaths has under 10k residents. Population density is a huge factor for viruses spreading, though it's not the only factor.

Laura White, a university biostatistican, says that population density can definitely impact the infection rates, and therefore the death rates. So therefore it makes sense that less populated areas would have fewer deaths.

“It’s not a surprising conclusion to say that if you live in a dense urban area, it’s probably going to take a little bit more intervention to really reduce those contact rates."

What do you think? Let me know in the comment section.

