Jessie Lamworth '18 is "Making It"

Most of us remember being admonished as kids: “Don’t play with your food!” But artist Jessie Lamworth ’18 apparently never got the message. Since she was in high school, Lamworth has been creating punning artistic assemblages out of food, photographing them, and posting them to her lively Instagram account. There are portraits of the famous (“Elvis Parsley,” “Alexander Hamilton,” “Baby Ruth Bader Ginsburg”). There’s a streetscape of a certain European city, made from Brussels sprouts leaves; and a seasonal greeting (“Happy Hollandaise”) picturing a dish of Eggs Benedict.