Home & Garden

Necessary tools

By JAN MEROP Pause, Consider
 12 days ago

A neighbor friend kindly introduced me to homemade sourdough bread, gave me the starter and now I make it, too. However, once I had the starter, I learned there were several tools I needed. First of all, I needed my own Mason jars. I would be using a particular brand...

Religionphillytrib.com

Spiritually Speaking: Trusting in God is difficult but necessary

Sometimes words alone cannot convey meaning and feelings the way we’d like them to. Trust for example. I know I’ve talked about this before so please humor me. The reference point for my meaning today is “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all things acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Container gardens offer savings on space, money

Growing vegetables in containers is an activity that can bring families joy and the reward of enjoying fresh, tasty vegetables from right outside the door, said Shaun Francis, Extension horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "Creating a container garden is an easy way of raising some...
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesWinston-Salem Journal

Recipe Swap: Macaroni salad is a classic for summer picnics, cookouts

This recipe includes all of the classic flavors of macaroni salad, and it has extra crunch from the load of raw vegetables. Be sure to mix the dressing and macaroni while the noodles are still a bit warm, because then the noodles absorb some of the dressing making every bite more flavorful.
Posted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean an oven

It’s something we all have to do, but hate to do. Cleaning the oven can take time and effort and most of us will only face the chore when absolutely necessary. Even if you own one of the best electric ranges out there, over time, burnt food residue will build up causing smoke and unwanted smells.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

THE BEST BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIES

With only 5 ingredients, these tasty and healthy Blueberry Smoothies are a quick and easy breakfast or an anytime "pick-me-up" drink!. Blueberries are one of my favorite summer fruits. I find ways to use them in all kinds of recipes. These Blueberry Smoothies are a quick and easy recipe that are great for breakfast, mid-day snack or pretty much anytime that you are craving a tasty and fruity drink. With healthier ingredients, you don't have to feel bad drinking these. These smoothies will fill you up and are absolutely delicious! If you are a smoothie fan, then I highly recommend giving my Blueberry Smoothies recipe a try.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Mushrooms Stuffed with Bacon and Spinach

Little nuggets of bacon with chopped spinach, garlic, and crisp, golden breadcrumbs make a delicious stuffing for oven-baked mushrooms. They can be served straight from the oven, or prepared ahead of them and served at room temperature. Ideal for the holidays, these mushrooms stuffed with bacon and spinach are so delicious that your family will love them! Here is the recipe:
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

Wholemeal spelt bread with seeds (CLAS)

Continuing my CLAS experiments, made a whole spelt bread with seeds, following Rus Brot's recipe again, with a large/long pre-ferment, and very quick and warm bulk and final proof. Only uses a tiny amount of yeast (0.15% IDY of total flour). Recipe here. Here is my formula https://fgbc.dk/1ode (I used linseeds in place of sunflower seeds, that's what I had; also wanted to finish the last few grams from the bag of spelt flour, so added just a little more in the final dough).
Industrythefreshloaf.com

Making Self Raising Flour

I ran out of self raising flour yesterday and decided to make my own 360 grams to 3 teaspoons of baking soda - the result was horrible!. I had checked various websites and all the results seemed the same, 1 tsp baking soda to 100g of flour, but how much is in a tsp ? I like to bake by weight 250 mills milk = 250 g therefore your measurements are always the same.
Recipesvegnews.com

Herbed Vegan Tofu Ricotta

Top toast, stuff inside pasta shells, or use this super simple ricotta from virtual vegan cooking class Compassionate Cuisine as an herby dip at your summertime backyard gatherings. What you need:. 1 (14-ounce) package firm tofu, drained, rinsed, and pressed. ¼ cup nutritional yeast. 1 tablespoon onion powder. 1 tablespoon...
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Fluffy Millet Breakfast Cake with Stone Fruit

The idea for this snack cake has been swirling around my head for a while after seeing some beautiful millet muffins in Amy Chaplin’s cookbook, At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen (beautiful book by the way — highly recommend). Plus, we’ve been getting more into millet lately in place of rice and quinoa for something different (have you tried it?). It’s quite nutritious, versatile, and quick and easy to cook. We’ve been loving it in stir fries, alongside curries, and in nourish bowls.
RecipesReal Food RN

Simple Homemade Spicy Guacamole

This guacamole recipe is so easy to make and perfect for snacks or appetizers, like spreading it on grain-free tortillas and adding your choice of protein and veggies for a tasty wrap, or dipping with veggies or grain-free tortilla chips. Ingredients. 2 large avocados. 1 tsp lemon juice. 1 tsp...
Recipesnotentirelyaverage.com

Honey Whipped Ricotta Crostini With Peaches And Prosciutto

Enjoy summer fruits and the goodness bestowed by Mother Nature and assemble Honey Whipped Ricotta Crostini With Peaches And Prosciutto. All images and text ©Jenny DeRemer for Not Entirely Average, LLC. What Are Some Good Crostini Toppings?. Anything that is fresh and local and includes a combination of slightly sweet...
Recipesfood24.com

Almond and Goldcrest honey cake

Preheat the oven to 180◦ C. Grease and line a 20 cm in diameter by 6 cm high cake pan with baking paper. Cream the butter and the sugar until fluffy and pale. Add the eggs and beat well. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Add together with the sour cream, milk, almond flour and almond essence to the creamed mixture. Mix well. Spoon into the prepared cake pan and spread out evenly. Bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Leave to stand for 5 minutes in the pan before turning out. Turn out onto a wire rack and drizzle over the honey syrup.
Avon Park, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Homeless can grab food from Elks-donated fridge

AVON PARK — People know it’s cool to help the homeless, but it’s also nice to help keep food cool for the folks that need it. Members of Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 did just that on Saturday when they donated a new Frigidaire refrigerator to Hands for the Homeless in Avon Park. The Lodge also presented the group grants totaling $4,000 for food and other supplies for the nonprofit to pass on to the poor.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Kidssouthfloridareporter.com

Are Sunglasses Necessary For Kids?

Children spend a lot of time outside enjoying going to the pool, taking part in sports or just outdoor playtime. Likely, they are outside with sunscreen to protect their skin. But a question that sparks a lot of interest from parent centers around eye protection and sunglasses. Mayo Clinic Health...