We are fortunate to have a God in heaven who we can turn to in times of praise and in times of need. There are times when you may feel the need to pray for abundance. These prayers for prosperity will lead you to connect with God more fully and increase abundance in your life. Sometimes, we get so caught up in our daily life that we don’t realize how abundant the universe is. We don’t see that the lack of abundance isn’t because it isn’t there but because we can’t see it with our eyes and mind. Instead of focusing on everything you don’t have, you can choose to focus on the abundance around you. The choice is yours. Here are five bold prayers for an abundant life.