Doris C. Thomas and Phillip W. Bale were appointed to the WKU Board of Regents on Thursday afternoon by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Both will serve through June 30, 2027. Bale, a resident of Glasgow and current physician, was reappointed and has served on the Glasgow Independent School District Board of Education for 12 years while serving as the Chair for eight years. He has served on the Kentucky Museum Board of Directors and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Board.