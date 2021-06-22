Morgan Stanley workers will need to be fully vaccinated to enter offices: reports

Dollar General Corp. said Wednesday that it's expanding its assortment of healthcare products, adding items like cough and cold medicine, dental items and feminine hygiene products to shelves. "Our goal is to build and enhance affordable healthcare offerings for our customers, especially in the rural communities we serve," said Dollar General Chief Executive Todd Vasos in a statement. The discount retailer has also named Albert Wu, M.D. its chief medical officer, a new role that will help add health care services. Dr. Wu joins from McKinsey & Company where he worked on healthcare projects. Seventy-five percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Dollar General location. Dollar General shares have gained 3.9% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 15.6% for the period.