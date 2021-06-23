Cancel
WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Delta variant now makes up nearly 30% of Missouri’s new cases

By ABC 17 News Team
According to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant makes up approximately 29.1% of Missouri's new COVID-19 cases.

In the CDC table below, the Delta variant is the fourth column titled "B.1.617.2." Ranked by states with the largest proportions of these variants, Missouri outpaces the next-highest state, Colorado, by 18.2%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pjar9_0ackyesr00
CDC data on variant proportions as of June 22.

Tuesday's updated data shows the proportion of variants over four weeks ending June 5. Prior to the update, the proportion of new cases identified as the Delta variant was 6.8% for the four weeks ending May 22.

Lisa Cox, the communications director for Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, told ABC 17 News the department has been consistently engaged with the CDC regarding variant reporting and continues to follow CDC guidance.

"The clinical treatment and recommendations for individuals to protect themselves from the Delta variant is currently no different than the other COVID-19 variants," Cox said. "The most effective means for combatting COVID transmission – irrespective of which variant is predominant – is by getting vaccinated."

Missouri's latest vaccine data shows 43.1% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 38% of residents are fully vaccinated.

The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Delta variant now makes up nearly 30% of Missouri’s new cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

