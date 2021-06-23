Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

florian busch architects wraps its I house in japan with a minimalist timber skin

designboom.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorian busch architects introduces its I house, a simple work of architecture within a dense and forested site. the timber project marks a small dwelling in izu-kogen, japan for an urban family to spend their weekends. developing the work, the design team notes the lack of surrounding views, obstructed by a cluster of uninspired neighboring buildings. with its moderate size, the site offers just enough space for greenery to contrast the density of the city the clients are leaving behind, but not enough to retreat entirely from the surrounding context. the design team notes: ‘in fact, one is reminded more of suburbia than of a recluse. while lush vegetation is never far away, so are the neighbouring houses.’

www.designboom.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florian Busch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Design#Daido Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Designdesignboom.com

with its mobile timber camper, JAG studio celebrates tiny architecture for anywhere

Ecuador-based JAG studio designs and builds its ‘la casa nueva,’ a tiny camper retreat that can be located anywhere. the wheeled timber structure exists without a specific place and takes the habitability demands of its occupant wherever they go. with a bed, a roof, workstations, a kitchen, and a bathroom, the mobile camper meets the basic requirements of a shelter for two. the design team led by juan alberto andrade and cuqui rodríguez built the little retreat for themselves to meet the demands of their life on the road, photographing architecture across ecuador. with its compact size and mobility, JAG studio’s ‘la casa nueva’ is able to stay for short periods of time in different locations and with different configurations. it aims to be forever new — to be perceived or experienced depending on its temporary site. thus, its surrounding context will inform its form.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

austin maynard architects' terracotta house reflects the spirit of a vegetable garden

Austin maynard architects completes its terracotta house in melbourne‘s bustling and bohemian neighborhood of fitzroy. the client sought a farm house with a large vegetable garden without leaving the city. beginning with an inner suburban cottage with a huge backyard in a community-spirited enclave, the team renovates the original house for the family of the client’s son, and constructs a new dwelling for her at the rear of the plot. between the two cottages is a garden and a shared pavilion. the house stands as a design-minded multi-generational home with its subtle combination of communal and private areas.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

glassed-in balcony fronts apollo architects' timber 'grace' house in tokyo

Located on the outskirts of tokyo, ‘grace’ by apollo architects and associates is a small, wood-framed residence for a family of three. the two-story home encloses private areas, such as the master bedroom and child’s bedroom, on the ground level, while the upper floor features an open plan space, topped by a gable roof with exposed rafters. the front balcony, a glassed-in intermediary space with deep eaves, lets riverside views inside while blocking visibility from the road thanks to one-way glass.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Albate House / OASI architects

Lead Architects: Pietro Ferrario, Francesco Enea Castellanza. Text description provided by the architects. A small rural house. Isolated from the wealthy and informal garden. A relationship to be conquered. Two parents, their children, their ambitions. A house to live in with pleasure. Making living a creative act. A triangular extension...
Home & GardenArchDaily

Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Text description provided by the architects. This small wood-framed residence for a family of three takes advantage of the riverside views from its lot on the outskirts of Tokyo. Designed to cater to a work-from-home lifestyle, the storage, kitchen appliances, and other functional features are built into the walls to enhance unity and continuity in the long, narrow space. The result is a home where daily life coexists comfortably with work.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

ola studio's franklin house is a 'japanese inspired fuzzy white cocoon' along australian coast

Defined by its facade of rhythmic timber, ola studio’s franklin house is situated along australia‘s coastal town of portsea. sitting calmly on the lands of the bunurong people, the area sees small, sandy driveways along the road which disappear into a wall of foliage, which cloak the neighboring dwellings. designing the house, the team was informed by the eclectic art interests of the clients. these include japanese, greek, indigenous, and mid-century modern styles. ‘franklin’ is a response to a well-defined brief from the client which requested a ‘japanese inspired fuzzy white cocoon’ that is private, peaceful, fresh, and organic.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

n o t architects studio's chain link 'weather house' is an extension of tokyo's parks

Settled within a residential neighborhood in tokyo, the weather house by n o t architects studio introduces a bright and verdant atmosphere. the house is surrounded by a both a large park and a small park connected by a long footpath, both of which blend into the surrounding residential fabric of the japanese capital while creating an environment that is unique to this place. in celebration of its place, the house seeks to mimic the park environment and meandering pathway. the team gently draws the walkway in front of the house into the entire building.
LifestyleTime Out Global

The first-ever house from legendary architect Antoni Gaudí is on Airbnb

Sure, you've seen La Sagrada Familia, but now is your chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at the work of pioneering Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí sans tourists. Casa Vicens in Barcelona – Gaudí first masterpiece – will open its doors for a special one-night stay on Airbnb next month. Built...
Visual Arthomestratosphere.com

Small houses for Ryokan by G architects studio

Co-design: SANSUI-SHA Co.,Ltd. Project manager: Hiroaki Yamakami/ SANSUI-SHA Co.,Ltd. Construction: Terunobu Anzai, Hiroto Inoue/ Anzaikomuten. Furniture and fixtures production: Takahiro Naito*. Client: Kishi-ke Co.,Ltd. Art director: Hitomi Kishi/ **. Photo credit: Daisuke Shima. *SANSUI-SHA Co.,Ltd. **Kishi-ke Co.,Ltd. Concept. These are houses for making profits. The clients live in one of...
Visual ArtDezeen

Viewfinder House by Faulkner Architects faces vista of California's Pacific Crest

A request for every room to have a view of the Sierra Nevada Mountains informed the layout of this Californian house by Faulkner Architects. The primary goal for the family building their home in Truckee – a few miles north of Lake Tahoe – was to capitalise on the site's vista of the Pacific Crest, a ridge of peaks that runs parallel to the US West Coast.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

TRIBE studio architects' mosman house II takes shape as a floating, charred timber volume

TRIBE studio architects presents its newly completed mosman house II, a residential renovation along the north shore of sydney. robust and contemporary, the design expresses raw materials and meticulous detailing to completely conceal the original bones of the 1920s-built bungalow within. the dwelling sits in a prime location looking outward to sydney’s middle harbour to the north and chinaman’s beach in mosman. with the transformation of mosman house II, the design team preserves the nostalgic residential character while elevating its architectural language.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

an angular timber house is planned around an old tree in bex, switzerland

Fournier & maccagnan architects took cues from the landscape to design this two story dwelling in bex, switzerland. the house is sited on a generous plot with an old wooded orchard at the top and a clearance at the bottom, which affords views out toward the idyllic alpine landscape made up of mountains and forests.
DesignArchDaily

“Many Architects Think as They Draw. I Don’t Do That”: In Conversation With Mikkel Frost

Talking to the Louisiana Channel, Danish architect Mikkel Frost, talks about how he visualises his ideas and represents his architectural concepts - through the mediums of pen, ink and watercolours. Frost views his use of drawing as different from other architects, who "think as they draw". Frost, on the other hand, "prints" the image he already has in his mind, saying "I'm many steps ahead of what I draw, basically printing the whiteboard in my mind."
Visual Artarchitectureartdesigns.com

Reborn House by Alhumaidhi Architects in Al-Bidea, Kuwait

The Reborn House is a luxurious seaside villa located in Bidaa, Kuwait. It was designed by Alhumaidhi Architects in an area where the western side is exposed to a busy street. Naturally, the design ensures maximum privacy from the street-side and maximum openness to the side facing the coast. The home spans across three levels and offers almost 13,000 square feet of luxurious minimalist living spaces with splendid views.
Visual Artdwell.com

How an Unsung Architect Gave Big Sur Its Look

A remembrance was held last week after the passing of Mickey Muennig, the architect who imbued California’s mystic coastline with organic, flowing architecture. Mickey Muennig, the architect who many referred to as "the man who built Big Sur," passed away at the age of 86 earlier this month. Last week, friends and family gathered at the Henry Miller Memorial Library for a ceremony his daughter, Michele Muennig, dubbed Gnomeanomaly—a marriage of gnome and anomaly that underscores her father’s whimsical nature.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Elegant Home Atmosphere In A Madrid Country House

The now-owners were looking for a bright house, in which as soon as you entered you could enjoy the feeling of being on vacation. That is why the designers wanted to play with curves and lighting integrated into those partitions that remind of the housing projects that are carried out in Formentera; hence that more elegant touch. When they bought it, it was very dark and not very wide; It was necessary to optimize the entry of natural light, for this reason, the spaces were made independent with resources that did not obstruct the path of light from any point of the house; thus the kitchen, dining room, hall, and living room visually share the same space, although they are perfectly separated thanks to the differentiation of the ceilings, among other things.
DesignDezeen

REDO Architects creates theatre-inspired interior for Puppeteers House in Sintra

REDO Architects had stage sets in mind when redesigning the interiors for a pair of houses in the former Puppeteers' Quarter in Sintra, Portugal. The two homes, now known as Puppeteers House, are part of a series of buildings that were originally built for a local puppeteer's family, but had more recently been used as storage for farming tools.