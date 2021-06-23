Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Police rescue missing dog from New Jersey bay, reunite him with owners

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5do3_0ackyRMI00

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A missing dog and his owners are together again after New Jersey state troopers saved the golden retriever from Barnegat Bay, authorities said.

According to WTXF and WABC, the rescue occurred Tuesday morning near the Mantoloking Bridge. Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, two troopers from New Jersey State Police’s Point Pleasant station, “were preparing for their shift when they were dispatched to the report of a dog swimming” in the bay, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The pair responded by boat, found the golden retriever and brought him to shore, the post said.

Authorities identified the dog as 3-year-old Chunk, who vanished from Brick Township beach on June 6, and returned him to owners Jim and Marie Zangara, according to the news outlets.

“Needless to say, he was ecstatic to be reunited with his grateful owners,” the Facebook post continued.

Marie Zangara took to Facebook after the rescue to share the happy news.

“Chunk has been FOUND!!!” she wrote in a community group about lost dogs, adding, “THANK YOU to everyone who helped search, hang signs and/or sent us encouraging thoughts and prayers during the past two weeks!!!”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
41K+
Followers
51K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Police Rescue#Wtxf#Wabc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday.
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Woman killed by suspected drunk driver in Fourth of July hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE — A suspected drunk driver has been arrested and faces charges after police said a woman was hit and killed by a car on the Fourth of July in west Charlotte. Shortly before 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along West Boulevard, near West Tyvola Road. When they got there, police found 33-year-old Rinnell Curry who had been hit by a car.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Demolition widens search at condo site, but storms threaten

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said. But they faced a...