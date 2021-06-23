Worms Rumble lands the shots on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass and Nintendo Switch

We’re all for change but that doesn’t mean we’re sure that the iconic Worms needed a move from the standard turn-based gameplay which saw it fare so well for years. But that’s what happened when Worms Rumble released on PC and PlayStation back in 2020 as real-time action found its way into the series. It worked though, so well in fact that it’s time for more gamers to experience it. Welcome Worms Rumble to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch – and yes, this is another that makes the most of the power of Xbox Game Pass for good measure.