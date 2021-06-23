Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Worms Rumble lands the shots on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass and Nintendo Switch

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all for change but that doesn’t mean we’re sure that the iconic Worms needed a move from the standard turn-based gameplay which saw it fare so well for years. But that’s what happened when Worms Rumble released on PC and PlayStation back in 2020 as real-time action found its way into the series. It worked though, so well in fact that it’s time for more gamers to experience it. Welcome Worms Rumble to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch – and yes, this is another that makes the most of the power of Xbox Game Pass for good measure.

www.thexboxhub.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Xbox Game Pass#The Sheep Launcher#Unfamiliars#The Epic Game Store#Team17#Patchwork Bear#The Xbox Store#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Worms Rumble Brings Its Battle Royale To Xbox This Thursday

It's been around six months since Worms Rumble made its debut on PlayStation consoles and PC, but now it's finally getting its Xbox release as soon as this Thursday, June 24, as revealed by the official Xbox Wire website. Worms Rumble isn't your typical Worms game, instead taking the form...
ComputersIGN

Windows 11 Gets Xbox Series X Auto HDR, Direct Storage API, and Game Pass

At the Windows 11 event, Sarah Bond, corporate vice president for gaming ecosystem at Microsoft revealed that its Windows 10 successor gets gaming features from Xbox Series X like auto HDR, Direct Storage API, and Xbox Game Pass. According to Bond, auto HDR will work in over a 1,000 games on Windows 11 at launch including Skyrim, Rocket League, and more.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Worms Rumble slithers onto Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch today

Team 17 has announced that Worms Rumble has launched for Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One via Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch from today. The game, which originally launched for PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC last December is a new take on the classic Worms formula. Rather than the turn based battles of old, two teams of worms take each other on in real-time combat. Of course, plenty of series favourite over-the-top weapons return, including bazookas, sheep launchers and the Holy Hand Grenade.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming Upgrade to Xbox Series X Tech is Now Underway

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming (previously known as xCloud) has been available for a while now, allowing players to stream hundreds of games to Android devices, as well as PC and iOS via a Chrome-based browser. It’s a pretty handy feature, although it does have some limitations, most notably the fact that up until now games played via the cloud have been running on dated Xbox One hardware. Microsoft has been promising to update their server blades to Xbox Series X tech for a while, but hasn’t provided a timeline on when that might happen. Well, apparently the time is… right now!
Video GamesBenzinga

Best Prime Day Gaming Deals 2021: Early Gaming Laptop, Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch & More Deals For Gamers Summarized by Deal Stripe

Prime Day 2021 researchers compare the best early gaming deals for Prime Day, including the best sales on gaming consoles, gaming PCs, laptops, headsets, chairs and more. Here's our round-up of the top early gaming deals for Prime Day, including the top discounts on consoles such as the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, gaming PCs including gaming laptops, and accessories such as gaming headsets, Thrustmaster and Logitech racing wheels and more. Check out the latest deals listed below.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Limbo, Gang Beasts, and Worms Rumble Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced which games will be added to the Game Pass line-up in late June and early July, and the line-up is a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles. We’re getting nine new games on Game Pass — eight for PC, six for console, and six for cloud (Android in other words). They’re all being released between today and July 1.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Surprise, Worms Rumble Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Update (Wed 23rd Jun, 2021 11:00 BST): Surprise! It hadn't been announced at all ahead of time, but Team17 has confirmed today that not only has Worms Rumble dropped a day early, but it's available with Xbox Game Pass. It's included with Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Some games start to update to Xbox Series X

Microsoft is starting to update some video games from Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) to the Xbox Series X version. After confirming that this transition would begin to take place very soon, from The Verge have verified that works like Yakuza: Like a Dragon Y Rainbow Six Siege yes run the new generation version when using the services of streaming de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

AMD’s FSR Has Been Added to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Dev Kits

AMD’s supersampling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution is out for developers to implement in their PC games now, and many have started adding support already. Not too long ago, Microsoft stated that they’d be sharing details regarding FSR implementation on Xbox soon as well, and as promised, they’ve provided those new details.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Farm for your Life on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

When a huge storm blew in and destroyed your community in one swoop, there was only one thing for it – to Farm for your Life on Xbox and get the community back up and running again. The problem is that same storm unleashed the living dead for good measure. Yep, never has a game title been more relevant.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

July 2021 Gold Free Games Announced for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Xbox Confirm the list of games at no additional cost attached to the Xbox Live Gold subscription. Four new games will be available for you to add to your digital library, whether you are signed up for subscription or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Two Xbox One games, one for Xbox 360 and one backward compatible from the original Xbox will be offered throughout the month of July.