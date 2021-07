Saturday’s deadly accident at a Pride Parade in Wilton Manors, Florida (just north of Fort Lauderdale) has been ruled a “tragic accident,” according to CNN. One person was killed, and two others injured (one critically) when a white pickup truck suddenly drove into the crowd shortly before the parade was scheduled to begin. Speculation that the incident had been intentional — either targeting the LGBTQ attendees or Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) who were there to participate in the parade — quickly spread, much of it fueled by comments that Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis made to the media.