Mackenzie Hughes' Wife and Children — The Golf Star Recently Became a Dad-of-Two

Mackenzie Hughes, who got into golf thanks to his parents, has been married to his college sweetheart for five years. They held off their honeymoon for a competition, but it was a great decision.

Born in Ontario, Canada, in November 1990, Mackenzie Hughes has been playing golf since he was only seven years old when his parents decided against leaving him with a babysitter and took him to the golf course with them.

Growing up, however, Hughes’ dream was to play in the NHL. Fortunately, he made up his mind, pursued golfing as a career, and won the 2011 and 2012 Canadian Amateur Championship.

Hughes studied at Kent State University, where he met his current wife, Jenna Shaw. Since they prefer keeping the details of their life under wraps, nothing much is known about their relationship.

They tied the knot on October 22, 2016, but unlike most couples, they didn’t go on their honeymoon right away as Hughes needed to complete the Fall stretch of the PGA Tour.

It was probably one of the best decisions they made because only one month after Mackenzie Hughes and his wife said, “I do,” he achieved his first win on the PGA tour – the RSM Classic wire-to-wire.

Hughes became the first rookie to win wire-to-wire on such an important tour in 20 years. He reportedly pocketed close to $1 million, which definitely came in handy for his and Shaw’s honeymoon in Thailand.

COVID-19 forced his mother to work really hard.

The golfer pointed out, though, that the prize money wouldn’t change their plans as they had already booked most activities of the honeymoon. If something, they would use it to do “a few more.” He added:

The golfer pointed out, though, that the prize money wouldn't change their plans as they had already booked most activities of the honeymoon. If something, they would use it to do "a few more." He added:

"We might do a couple more excursions now. Maybe she'll get a couple more massages, because I probably put her through some stress this weekend."

The first of Mackenzie Hughes’ kids, Kenton Robert, was born on October 30, 2017. He announced the news on Twitter with photos of the child and his wife. Shortly after, he joked that the strongest part of his fame was his "diaper game."

Baby Cohen, Hughes and Shaw’s second child, joined the family in December 2020. In March 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic impacted most countries, Hughes’ family made headlines.

The first of Mackenzie Hughes' kids, Kenton Robert, was born on October 30, 2017. He announced the news on Twitter with photos of the child and his wife. Shortly after, he joked that the strongest part of his fame was his "diaper game."

His mother, Sandra, has been a nurse for over 30 years, so COVID-19 forced her and the rest of the healthcare workers at Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario to work very hard.

Mackenzie Hughes admitted to being worried about her but also realized she was a trained professional who was fulfilling her duty. What a talented family!