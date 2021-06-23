Cancel
Golf

Mackenzie Hughes' Wife and Children — The Golf Star Recently Became a Dad-of-Two

By Edduin Carvajal
Amomama
Amomama
 12 days ago

Mackenzie Hughes, who got into golf thanks to his parents, has been married to his college sweetheart for five years. They held off their honeymoon for a competition, but it was a great decision.

Born in Ontario, Canada, in November 1990, Mackenzie Hughes has been playing golf since he was only seven years old when his parents decided against leaving him with a babysitter and took him to the golf course with them.

Growing up, however, Hughes’ dream was to play in the NHL. Fortunately, he made up his mind, pursued golfing as a career, and won the 2011 and 2012 Canadian Amateur Championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0cMl_0ackyCMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OP07Q_0ackyCMd00

Hughes studied at Kent State University, where he met his current wife, Jenna Shaw. Since they prefer keeping the details of their life under wraps, nothing much is known about their relationship.

They tied the knot on October 22, 2016, but unlike most couples, they didn’t go on their honeymoon right away as Hughes needed to complete the Fall stretch of the PGA Tour.

Ready to go this week @MemorialGolf pic.twitter.com/dD42temdmT

— Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) July 16, 2020

It was probably one of the best decisions they made because only one month after Mackenzie Hughes and his wife said, “I do,” he achieved his first win on the PGA tour – the RSM Classic wire-to-wire.

Hughes became the first rookie to win wire-to-wire on such an important tour in 20 years. He reportedly pocketed close to $1 million, which definitely came in handy for his and Shaw’s honeymoon in Thailand.

COVID-19 forced [his mother] to work really hard.

2019-2020 season has come to an end! Excited to have finished the year on a strong note, and to start the new season next week at Winged Foot. Thanks to my team, my family, and my fans for all the support 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/i7JIl6ruG6

— Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) September 9, 2020

The golfer pointed out, though, that the prize money wouldn’t change their plans as they had already booked most activities of the honeymoon. If something, they would use it to do “a few more.” He added:

“We might do a couple more excursions now. Maybe she’ll get a couple more massages, because I probably put her through some stress this weekend.”

4 years with this gorgeous woman! Outkicked my coverage. Thankful every day she chose me! Happy Anniversary @jennarhughes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CVcM7bs8zk

— Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) October 23, 2020

The first of Mackenzie Hughes’ kids, Kenton Robert, was born on October 30, 2017. He announced the news on Twitter with photos of the child and his wife. Shortly after, he joked that the strongest part of his fame was his "diaper game."

Baby Cohen, Hughes and Shaw’s second child, joined the family in December 2020. In March 2020, shortly after the coronavirus pandemic impacted most countries, Hughes’ family made headlines.

Say hello to Kenton Robert Hughes! Love him so much and can’t stop smiling. Mom was amazing through it all and is doing great #loveyouKenton pic.twitter.com/4xzPLj4enT

— Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) October 30, 2017

His mother, Sandra, has been a nurse for over 30 years, so COVID-19 forced her and the rest of the healthcare workers at Hamilton Health Sciences in Ontario to work very hard.

Mackenzie Hughes admitted to being worried about her but also realized she was a trained professional who was fulfilling her duty. What a talented family!

