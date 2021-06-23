Graveyard Keeper Game of Crone DLC and Ultimate Collector’s Edition now available
If you’re looking for a highly accurate medieval cemetery management sim, Graveyard Keeper is not it. In fact, when this came to Xbox way back in 2018, it was all about the inaccuracies that made it an exciting prospect. Even now though this is a game that is still relevant with the tinyBuild team continuing to push out new content every now and then. That’s the case today with the launch of the Game of Crone expansion and Ultimate Collector’s Edition.www.thexboxhub.com