Graveyard Keeper Game of Crone DLC and Ultimate Collector’s Edition now available

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a highly accurate medieval cemetery management sim, Graveyard Keeper is not it. In fact, when this came to Xbox way back in 2018, it was all about the inaccuracies that made it an exciting prospect. Even now though this is a game that is still relevant with the tinyBuild team continuing to push out new content every now and then. That’s the case today with the launch of the Game of Crone expansion and Ultimate Collector’s Edition.

www.thexboxhub.com
Related
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Sonic the Hedgehog DLC now available in Minecraft

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog, the Blue Blur will be making a guest appearance in a rather unlikely game. Starting from today, players will be able to purchase the Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack from the Minecraft Marketplace. While skeptics may be quick to write this off as just another silly skin pack, from what I can tell it looks like some effort has been put into this DLC bundle. The expansion features several procedurally generated courses based on some of Sonic’s more iconic levels, like Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. Given the similar blocky aesthetic of older Sonic games, it actually fits really well!
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Danganronpa Decadence Collector’s Edition pre-orders open

Pre-orders have just opened for the recently-announced Danganronpa Decadence Collector’s Edition. Amazon has it here. The standard version is also up here. The Danganronpa Decadence Collector’s Edition includes Danganronpa 1, 2, V3, and brand-new title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp on one game card. It also comes with a tenth anniversary poster, remix soundtrack, lenticular print set, and collector’s out box.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members on PC, iOS

Microsoft today announced a major expansion for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows 10 PCs and iOS phones and tablets. Starting today, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Windows 10 devices and iOS phones and tablets can enjoy the benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming via a browser. Today marks the largest expansion for the service since it first launched for Android devices.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Premium Edition Pre-Orders Available Now

Highly anticipated Shin Megami Tensei V is finally set to launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch this November, and fans can now pre-order standard physical copies of the game along with an enticing premium edition. When new consoles are on the horizon, the promise of some exclusive games that will...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition DLC adds Sonic and Sonic levels in the game

Another licensed crossover DLC has arrived on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This time, Sonic the Hedgehog crossovers with Minecraft. A $7.99 DLC pack gives players access to 25 different skins you can use in any world. These skins include Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Shadow, Tails, and many others. It also gives access to Sonic recreated levels, including the Green Hill Zone as well as Chao Garden. You can get the Sonic x Minecraft DLC from Minecraft‘s marketplace.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s next DLC fighter, Kazuya, in action right here

Nintendo opened its E3 2021 show by revealing the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The roster will soon be joined by Kazuya, one of the main characters from the Tekken franchise. As Kazuya is heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from another fighting game series, there’s been a lot of interest in seeing his moveset and fighting style. Today, we got all that and then some in a new live stream from Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pre-Orders Now Available with Deluxe Edition Details

Game company Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games have announced that the pre-orders for upcoming cooperative third-person survival shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite are now live. Fans and interested players can now pre-order the game across all available platforms with two editions available for purchase. There is the standard edition...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’s third DLC is now available

Marvelous has released the third part of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’s expansion pass. The Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack will let players explore a new area that is home to four characters from a Story of Seasons on Nintendo 3DS. Players can meet and get to know established author Iris, eccentric woman Marian, legendary chef Raeger, and overdramatic farmer Giorgio.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Final DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Available Now

It’s finally here: Trunks – The Warrior of Hope, the last DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, is available now for Xbox One! We spoke with Lead Producer Ryosuke Hara to discuss what players can expect from this latest drop. AL: About how much gameplay content can we expect with...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Humble Epic Games Store Bundle Now Available

Humble bundles have usually been either Steam or Origin affairs, with some GOG thrown in – but now, we’ve got our first Epic Games Store bundle in history. The $1 tier gets you to the fighter Omen of Sorrow – with its OST. Beating the average of about $7 gets you that game alongside A Knight’s Quest and Dangerous Driving. Dangerous Driving is a must for anyone who loves the Burnout series, as Three Fields is made up of ex-Criterion devs who patterned this game after Burnout 3. It’s a great game, but a bit jankier than the mainline Burnout games, but it’s well-worth this price. This is a great way to get used to the series without having to wait for the open-world DD 2 whenever that launches. A Knight’s Quest is a 3D Zelda-influenced game with a bit more action and platforming mixed in.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Paid DLC Yukata Layered Armor Now Available

New Monster Hunter Rise cosmetic items are now available as paid DLC, which incudes the yukata layered armors shown during the E3 2021 Capcom presentation. Additional cosmetic items include a festive mask, a new hairstyle, and new themed layered armor for the Palico and Palamute. Players can choose to purchase these new items individually or in a pack.
Petsnichegamer.com

Planet Zoo: Africa Pack DLC, Update 1.6 Now Available

Frontier Developments have released the Africa Pack DLC, as well as the big 1.6 update, for their zoo management game Planet Zoo. The Africa Pack adds five new African animals: Meercats, Southern White Rhinos, Fennec Foxes, African Penguins, and Sacred Scarab Beetles. The DLC also adds over 180 new African-themed decorations and a new challenge scenario.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next DLC Fighter Will be the Last One, Sakurai Reiterates

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is welcome Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima to its massive and ever-growing roster of fighters today, and of course, that will be accompanied by a new stage, new music tracks, and additional content like new Mii fighters. Kazuya is the game’s tenth DLC fighter (or the eleventh, if you count Piranha Plant), with one more fighter being left in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. But what’s next for Smash Ultimate after that?
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Ghostrunner Nintendo Switch Physical Edition Now Available in U.S.

Ghostrunner was received a lot of positive fan feedback and now those on Switch can purchase a physical version of the game. The physical edition will include every update released. This new physical edition includes every Ghostrunner update released thus far, offering Nintendo Switch owners the chance to bring home...