BPD monthly incident and activity reports for April-May 2021
The Blythe Police Department (BPD) incident and activity reports for the months of April and May 2021 showed increases in the categories of commercial burglaries (from 1 to 2, respectively); vehicle burglaries (1 to 2); battery (3 to 4); shopliftings (2 to 3); prowlers (0 to 1); residential burglaries (4 to 6); vehicle red tags (street [3 to 6]); AVA vehicles towed (0 to 4); traffic collision – non-injury (8 to 12); and vandalisms (19 to 28).