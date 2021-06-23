Antiferromagnetic-based memory device could bolster computing applications and answers fundamental questions

Blockchain technology is among the fastest-growing technologies in the world today. It has been adopted in diverse areas but mostly in financial systems, such as Bitcoin cryptocurrency. Therefore, it is a niche that has attracted interest from researchers from various fields, including computer science. Other areas where Blockchain is being embraced are the Smart Grid and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, among others. While it is all good and improving many areas of applications, Blockchain still has some shortcomings. For example, it is not designed for high scalability when accommodating normal transactions. On the other hand, a parallel technology that has diverse applications in distributed networks better known as edge computing has emerged. Its main advantage is that it increases the speed of pf processes within those networks. However, like Blockchain, edge computing has its shortcomings. Its security systems and management systems have been found to be wanting. Hence the idea to integrate the two technologies and take advantage of their strengths. A blend of the two would lead to advanced network servers, huge data storage, and heightened security in transactions. However, this integration will best happen when some measures are taken. For example, there is a need to address scalability, resource management satisfactorily, and the security of the systems. To solve the integration problem, a decentralized Blockchain-based model of Edge computing is proposed in this paper.