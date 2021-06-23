Cancel
Antiferromagnetic-based memory device could bolster computing applications and answers fundamental questions

By Northwestern University
techxplore.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team from Northwestern Engineering and the University of Messina in Italy have developed a new magnetic memory device that could lead to faster, more robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. Composed of antiferromagnetic materials, the memory technology is immune to external magnetic fields and could one day improve a variety of computing systems, including AI hardware, cryptocurrency mining, and space exploration programs.

techxplore.com
