Very Hungry Caterpillars

Once upon a time in a country far, far away, there was a champion athlete who could literally swim circles around his competition. He wished to train for the circle swimming world championship, but on account of a pandemic, he had to do so in isolation. So his country’s swimming federation constructed a perfectly circular lake in the middle of a forest where he could safely practice. Workers marked the bottom of the clear lake with concentric circles and radius measurements so he could easily tell where he was. In case you didn’t know, circle swimming is an amazing aquatic technique in which an athlete can swim as fast on any curved path as they can on a straight one. The size of the lake was carefully calibrated to the athlete’s fastest swimming speed, which was 1 unit distance over 1 time unit. The lake’s radius measured 3.5 units in length, so he took exactly 3.5 units of time to swim one full radius. To help further orient him, the center of the lake was clearly marked by a buoy.