Manning scheduled to start as Detroit hosts St. Louis

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (36-37, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +109, Cardinals -126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and St. Louis will face off on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 16-19 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .379 as a unit. Jonathan Schoop leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Cardinals are 17-22 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.

The Tigers won the last meeting 8-2. Kyle Funkhouser secured his first victory and Schoop went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Johan Oviedo registered his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is slugging .477.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 79 hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .188 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

