Cape Coral, FL

Severe Weather First Alert: Unsettled weather tonight & tomorrow

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 12 days ago

NBC2 Meteorologists have issued a Severe Weather First Alert through Thursday.

Southwest Florida is in an unsettled weather setup, giving us high chances for rain and storms tonight and tomorrow. It’s important to note that this does not mean every single community in our area is going to be impacted by strong weather tonight and tomorrow, as in true Florida fashion the storms will be occasionally picky in where they bring the heaviest rain.

This afternoon’s a great example of that. Northern Cape Coral saw no rain earlier today, while Fort Myers in some communities picked up more than 2″. Though this can be frustrating, it’s just the way storms behave in a weak steering flow weather environment like we have right now.

For the rest of the night, the widest coverage of rain and storms should trend inland to the east of the interstate. Areas west of I-75 will still have the chance of rain and storms, but trending more isolated in coverage.

Tomorrow, we will be on guard for another round of storms that could again be locally strong. Locally heavy rain and strong wind gusts in storms that develop in the afternoon. This is why we will be extending our NBC2 Severe Weather First Alert, as much like today storms could pack a punch when they form.

Seasonable storm chances return this weekend with the widest coverage of storms developing after the lunch hour on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

