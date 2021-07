Nike SB will release another pair part of their exclusive Orange Label lineup and once again, we have the SB Dunk High that will debut this Fall. Going over this Nike SB Dunk High, it comes highlighted with Light Tan throughout while constructed with suede, mesh, and a wave-like pattern. Woven canvas adorns the toe, panels, and ankle while suede appears on the overlays, and mesh on the tongue. Next, White leather covers the Swoosh, leather, and midsole while Gum runs across the rubber outsole. Other highlights include Orange on the tongue label, lace tips, and insoles, which is a tribute to the Orange Label series.