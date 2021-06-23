Cancel
Colleges

Diversity and Inclusion Oversight Board releases DIAP recommendations

By Caelyn Pender
Brown Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University’s Diversity and Inclusion Oversight Board — a group composed of faculty, staff and students charged with assessing progress toward goals laid out in the University’s Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan — released its annual recommendations May 4. The board recommended collecting a wider range of data on hiring and staff retention as well as ensuring new administrators are actively curious and passionate about improving diversity and responding to anti-Black and anti-Asian violence.

