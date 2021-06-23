Cancel
U. to allow some employees to continue remote work

By Ben Glickman
Brown Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of University employees currently working remotely will be required to return to campus full-time before the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, excluding a limited few who will be allowed to continue with hybrid or remote work as approved through a formal process, President Christina Paxson P’19 wrote in a June 7 community-wide email.

