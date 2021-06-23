Cancel
Benton County Jail

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article5:42 p.m. Ethan Smith, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, harassment. 1:35 a.m. Michael Charles Dattalo, 46, Bethel Heights, by Arkansas State Police, obstructing governmental operations; driving with suspended/revoked license; careless and prohibited driving; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; four possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; first drug-driving under influence drugs; reckless driving, seatbelt violation; possession controlled substance Sch. IV, V; second degree battery; negligent homicide. He was still incarcerated Sunday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

